Ahmed made two field goals and two extra points in Friday's preseason game against the Saints.

Ahmed joined the Packers less than a week ago, and he shined in his first appearance, making all four kicks he got up, including a 45-yard attempt in the second quarter. Ahmed's hold on a roster spot will be tenuous when fellow kicker Mason Crosby is ready to go, but Crosby still has not practiced since undergoing a procedure on his knee in July, and Ahmed has given himself a chance to fill in if Crosby is unavailable for Week 1.