The Packers activated Cobb (ankle) from injured reserve Thursday.
Cobb will miss the minimum four games on IR following the high right-ankle sprain that he suffered back in Week 6. He'll rejoin a Packers receiving corps that is down rookie Romeo Doubs due to his own high-ankle sprain, which will leave Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Cobb and Sammy Watkins as the top four wideouts available to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In six games this season, Cobb has gathered in 18 of 26 targets for 257 yards, but he's still in search of his first TD connection with Rodgers.