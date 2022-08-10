Cobb missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers won't rush Cobb back into action and wouldn't have played him in Friday's preseason opener against Cincinnati even if he were healthy. He's back as Aaron Rodgers' slot receiver, though perhaps with some snap competition from 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers, who reportedly lost more than 10 pounds to become quicker after a no-show rookie season.

