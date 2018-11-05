Packers' Randall Cobb: Catches five passes in loss

Cobb caught five passes for 24 yards on six targets in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Patriots.

Cobb's five receptions were his second most in a game this season, but his yardage total was also his second lowest of the five games he has played in 2018. The wideout was on the field for 76 percent of the Packers' plays Sunday after playing just 46 percent of the snaps the week prior, which is a sign he is putting his hamstring woes behind him. However, he now has just 116 yards and no scores over four games after putting up 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, so it's pretty tough for fantasy players to rely on him at the moment.