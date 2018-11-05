Packers' Randall Cobb: Catches five passes in return
Cobb caught five passes for 24 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Cobb's five receptions were his second most in a game this season, but his yardage total was also his second lowest of the five games he has suited up for in 2018. Cobb was on the field for 76 percent of the Packers' plays Sunday after playing just 46 percent of the snaps the week prior, which is a sign he is putting his injury woes behind him. However, he now has just 116 yards and no scores over four games after putting up 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, so it's pretty tough for fantasy players to rely on him at the moment.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely to play Week 9•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Logs full practice but still questionable•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snags four passes in return•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Playing first game since Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9