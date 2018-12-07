Packers' Randall Cobb: Cleared for Week 14
Cobb (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Cobb was a full practice participant Friday for the first time since Nov. 7, clearing the way for his fourth appearance since Week 3. He'll aim for a better showing than last Sunday's 3-25-0 line against an Atlanta defense that has given up 8.6 YPT and 17 touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 games this season.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in limited practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited to 25 yards on 61 snaps•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable again•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expects to play Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...