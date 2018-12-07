Packers' Randall Cobb: Cleared for Week 14

Cobb (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb was a full practice participant Friday for the first time since Nov. 7, clearing the way for his fourth appearance since Week 3. He'll aim for a better showing than last Sunday's 3-25-0 line against an Atlanta defense that has given up 8.6 YPT and 17 touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 games this season.

