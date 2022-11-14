Per coach Matt LaFleur, Cobb (ankle) is considered day-to-day and could come off injured reserve before Thursday's game against the Titans, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cobb was given a 2-6 week return timeline prior to being placed on injured reserve Oct. 22. If his recovery fell on the shorter end of that projection, then Cobb should indeed be healthy enough to suit up Thursday, though the team would first have to designate him for a return from IR.