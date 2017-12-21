Packers' Randall Cobb: Could see more work with Adams out
Cobb may pick up extra snaps and targets with Davante Adams (concussion) ruled out for Saturday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
It's likely that Adams' 8.3 targets per game will be divvied up among a committee of players including fellow starting wideouts Cobb and Jordy Nelson, but the fantasy ceilings of all the Packers' pass-catching options may remain limited nonetheless with Brett Hundley set to reclaim the starting role at quarterback in place of two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), who was moved back to injured reserve following a Week 15 cameo against the Panthers. When Rodgers exited in the first quarter of the Packers' previous matchup with the Vikings in Week 6 after fracturing his collarbone, Hundley struggled to move the offense in his first extended NFL action, completing 18 of 33 passes for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Minnesota's strong pass defense could prompt Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to lean heavily on the ground game early on until a deficit forces Green Bay into catch-up mode.
