Packers' Randall Cobb: Day-to-day after MRI
Cobb is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cobb seemed to be removed from Sunday's 34-23 loss in Atlanta as a precautionary measure, and the results of the MRI back up such a sentiment. The situation surrounding Jordy Nelson is more murky, though, as his night was cut short on the Packers opening drive due to a quadriceps injury. If Nelson requires some time on the sideline, Cobb's standing will be elevated within a receiving corps that also includes Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Martellus Bennett.
