Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with chest injury

Cobb (chest) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After Sunday's loss in Atlanta, Cobb underwent an MRI on his shoulder and was subsequently deemed day-to-day. With the release of the first Week 3 injury report, he was listed DNP with a chest injury, throwing a wrench into his potential to play Sunday versus the Bengals. Meanwhile, Jordy Nelson (quadriceps) progressed all the way to a full participant, so the Packers will seemingly only be down a maximum of one wide receiver if Cobb is unable to go this weekend.