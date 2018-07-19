Packers' Randall Cobb: Ditches walking boot
Cobb (foot) was spotted without a walking boot during his annual youth football camp Wednesday, Chris Roth of WBAY Green Bay reports.
Cobb, who was originally spotted in a walking boot at an airport last month, was seen demonstrating agility and footwork drills without a noticeable limp. When asked about his availability for training camp, the receiver indicated that he'll be "involved" even if the Packers' medical team doesn't fully clear him for all activities. While the nature of this injury remains a mystery, Cobb said Wednesday that "he'll get into that here soon when training camp rolls around." Green Bay requires veterans to report to camp July 27.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Plans to practice soon•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Spotted in walking boot•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains in team's plans•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Could stay despite contract•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Scores in loss•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Notches 22 receiving yards versus Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Travis Kelce primed for big year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce this offseason, and the Chiefs tight end is excited...
-
Ranking debate: Pick your TE
Do you wonder how you should prioritize a tight end in your draft? Are the Big Three worth...
-
Regression nuggets for TE, DST and K
Heath Cummings looks for likely regression at tight end, kicker and DST, with O.J. Howard sticking...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Analyzing our latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the first round in our latest non-PPR mock draft and breaks down some...
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...