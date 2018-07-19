Packers' Randall Cobb: Ditches walking boot

Cobb (foot) was spotted without a walking boot during his annual youth football camp Wednesday, Chris Roth of WBAY Green Bay reports.

Cobb, who was originally spotted in a walking boot at an airport last month, was seen demonstrating agility and footwork drills without a noticeable limp. When asked about his availability for training camp, the receiver indicated that he'll be "involved" even if the Packers' medical team doesn't fully clear him for all activities. While the nature of this injury remains a mystery, Cobb said Wednesday that "he'll get into that here soon when training camp rolls around." Green Bay requires veterans to report to camp July 27.

