Packers' Randall Cobb: Does not believe injury is serious
Cobb caught six passes for 60 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons before exiting in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. According to ESPN.com, Cobb "thinks (he) will be all right, though."
Cobb said following Sunday's game that he tweaked his shoulder in the first quarter, but he was able to play through the setback until the fourth quarter, when he ultimately left the contest with the Packers' chances of winning slim. The severity of his injury will be uncertain until an official update is released by the team, but Cobb's optimism at least provides reason for fantasy owners to feel the same way.
