Packers' Randall Cobb: Doubtful for Sunday
Cobb (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at the Jets, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cobb didn't practice at all this week and doesn't seem to have any real shot at making it through the concussion protocol before Sunday. His presumed absence will free up more snaps for some combination of Equanimeous St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow (hand), J'Mon Moore and recent signing Allen Lazard. It was St. Brown who led the aforementioned group with a 62 percent snap share in last week's 24-17 loss to Chicago, finishing comfortably ahead of Valdes-Scantling and Kumerow (31 percent apiece) while Moore strictly played special teams.
