Packers' Randall Cobb: Downgraded to limited participant

Cobb (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers listed Cobb as a full participant in practice to open the week, so it's somewhat discouraging that his involvement was scaled back a day later. It's possible that Cobb's limitations were part of a pre-planned maintenance program, as the wideout had been sidelined for three games with the same injury before playing each of the past two weeks. Assuming Cobb hasn't experienced any sort of setback and is cleared to play this weekend against the Dolphins, he should handle his usual duties as the Packers' primary slot man. Cobb might also benefit from some extra volume in the passing game with Geronimo Allison (hamstring) now on injured reserve, though rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling looks to be a more direct beneficiary.

