Packers' Randall Cobb: Earns first-team reps

Cobb (foot) practiced with the first-team offense Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

In late June, Cobb was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot, spurring speculation about his health. Neither the player nor team elaborated on the nature of the injury, and his presence on the practice field to start training camp seems to have alleviated any prior concerns. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com further relayed that Cobb was running at full capacity Thursday, so he can safely settle into the No. 2 wide receiver gig bequeathed him when the Packers opted to release Jordy Nelson in the offseason.

