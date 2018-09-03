Packers' Randall Cobb: Enters season as No. 2 receiver

Cobb enters the season as the Packers' No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams despite rumors that he was on the trade block in August.

The Packers were very careful with the members of their first-team offense this preseason, which left Cobb with only a small handful of snaps along the way. After a delayed start to training camp following surgery to remove cartilage from his right ankle, Cobb appears to be healthy as Green Bay's Week 1 matchup with Chicago draws closer, but it will be interesting to see if that ailment resurfaces and limits his availability or productivity as the season progresses.