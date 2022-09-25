Cobb (illness) is expected to play versus the Buccaneers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cobb's presence in Tampa Bay would be notable for Green Bay's offense, as rookie Christian Watson (hamstring) is not expected to play and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was placed on IR on Saturday. The veteran's official status will be revealed prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Cobb does suit up he could be in line for expanded opportunities.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Misses third consecutive practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snap count cut in half•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Not slated to play Thursday•