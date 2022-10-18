Cobb was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after exiting Sunday's loss to the Jets and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Cobb will end up missing time due to the ankle issue, the veteran wideout at least avoided a longer-term setback after he was carted off the field Sunday. Operating without Cobb for the foreseeable future could prove significant for Green Bay's struggling offense, which has Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve and Christian Watson (hamstring) also working to get healthy. Juwann Winfree and Amari Rodgers become candidates for increased snaps behind Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs.