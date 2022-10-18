Cobb (ankle) is expected to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
Cobb's right ankle issue will force him to miss some time, but it's encouraging to see that the veteran wideout has avoided a more serious injury, as was feared when he was carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Jets. Operating without Cobb for the foreseeable future could prove significant for Green Bay's struggling offense, which also has Sammy Watkins (hamstring) on IR and Christian Watson (hamstring) also working to get healthy. Juwann Winfree and Amari Rodgers become candidates for increased snaps behind Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs.
