Packers' Randall Cobb: Expected to sit out Monday
Cobb (hamstring) likely will be inactive for Monday's game against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Likewise for Geronimo Allison (hamstring). With a bye Week 7, the Packers seemingly want to be healthy on the other side, hence the reason caution is expected to be exercised. If both Cobb and Allison are absent, it sets up a similar receiving corps to a week ago, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore joined No. 1 wideout Davante Adams as those available to Aaron Rodgers.
