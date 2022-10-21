Cobb (ankle) said Friday that he expects to miss 2-to-6 weeks, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Cobb said it's the same injury he suffered in late 2016, noting that he scored three TDs in a playoff game against the Giants his first week back. Six years later, his reduced role in the Green Bay offense makes that sort of performance highly unlikely, though Cobb did see 13 targets Week 5 (against the Giants, coincidentally) after getting four or fewer in each of his first four games. He'll now miss multiple games, starting with a Week 7 contest in Washington. With Christian Watson (hamstring) also out and Sammy Watkins (hamstring, PUP list) uncertain, the Packers may turn to Amari Rodgers as their No. 3 receiver.
