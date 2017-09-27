Packers' Randall Cobb: Expects to play Thursday
Cobb (chest) said Tuesday that he's "optimistic" he'll play Thursday against the Bears, Conor Orr of NFL.com reports.
After practicing on a limited basis Monday, Cobb was upgraded to a full participant Tuesday, signaling that he would be on track to play after a one-game absence. Cobb's comments only further support the idea that he'll be back in the fold Thursday, so unless he suffers some sort of setback during Wednesday's session, it looks as though he won't miss any further time. The likely return of Cobb would result in a downgrade in the fantasy stock of Geronimo Allison, who saw an appreciable bump in targets in last Sunday's win over the Bengals, reeling in six passes for 122 yards.
