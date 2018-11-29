Packers' Randall Cobb: Expects to play Week 13

Cobb (hamstring) believes he'll be available to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I'm excited to get back out there because I know with all the noise that's been said over the past week about him [quarterback Aaron Rodgers], he's getting ready to light everybody up this week," Cobb said. "It's going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to helping him out."

Cobb has made just five appearances this season, with the hamstring issue keeping him sidelined for six of the Packers' last eight games, including three in a row. Though he's still only practicing on a limited basis, he noted that he has felt no issues with the hamstring while working out for the past few days. If Cobb gains clearance to play this weekend, it's possible the Packers will restrict his snap count and ease him back into the mix at receiver, rendering him a shaky option for fantasy lineups.