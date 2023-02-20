Cobb was targeted 50 times and caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown over 13 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Cobb drew more looks than he did in each of the previous two seasons, but due to an ankle injury and some younger receivers on the roster emerging, the 12-year veteran recorded only 25 targets and 168 yards after Week 5. Cobb could return to Green Bay if quarterback Aaron Rodgers does, but if Rodgers goes, Cobb likely will too.