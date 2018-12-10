Packers' Randall Cobb: First touchdown since Week 1
Cobb caught five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.
Cobb had his most productive game in a while, recording his most yardage in a game and his first score since a Week 1 victory over the Bears. He still did not do all that much outside his 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter, so he is hardly a cinch for Week 15 lineups even with the Packers facing the same Bears squad Cobb torched earlier in the season. Cobb at the least should be the healthiest he has been in awhile, as he practiced fully Friday for the first time since early November.
