Packers' Randall Cobb: Focusing on health this season

Cobb is focused on ensuring he remains healthy during the upcoming campaign, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.

Cobb missed three games last season due mostly to hamstring and ankle problems, limiting him to just 60 catches for 610 yards and four scores. Although he returned to excel in Green Bay's playoff run, Cobb knows his availability will be vital to getting back on track this season, which is the second-to-last of his current contract with the Packers. Along with his intent to impact the passing game, Cobb is also competing for Green Bay's punt returner job, a role he excelled in during first couple seasons in the league.