Packers' Randall Cobb: Full participant in Tuesday session
Cobb (chest) was listed as a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After failing to practice at all last week, it was unsurprising that Cobb ultimately sat out Sunday's win over the Bengals. The short turnaround for the Week 4 game against the Bears initially made it seem likely that Cobb would be at risk of missing a second straight game, but after the wideout practiced on back-to-back days, it now seems more probable than not that he'll be back on the field for Thursday's contest. Cobb's likely return would presumably result in a downgrade in snaps and targets for Geronimo Allison, who thrived in the veteran's absence in Week 3, hauling in six of eight targets for 122 yards.
