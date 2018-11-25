Packers' Randall Cobb: Game-time call for Week 12

Cobb (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is considered a game-time decision, NFL.com reports.

Though the latest report views Cobb's availability for Week 12 as more of a coin flip, coach Mike McCarthy expressed optimism Friday the wideout would be ready to return from a two-game absence, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Cobb backed up McCarthy's enthusiasm by upping his involvement in practice this week, though the 28-year-old didn't progress beyond limited participation. The Packers will likely wait and see how Cobb looks in pregame warmups before making a call on his status, but things seem to be trending toward him suiting up and starting.