Packers' Randall Cobb: Game-time decision Monday
Cobb (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the 49ers, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Cobb was limited once again at Saturday's practice and considered a game-time decision Monday. He has been sidelined the last two weeks, but has voiced optimism regarding his chances to return for Week 6. Unfortunately, the timing of the game makes it a tricky situation for fantasy owners. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown could once again be in for big workloads if either or both Cobb and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) are once again sidelined. Expect an update if any new information is made available.
