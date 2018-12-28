Packers' Randall Cobb: Gets green light for Week 17

Cobb (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The Packers didn't actually practice Friday, but they estimate that Cobb would've been a full participant if they'd held a session. The 28-year-old slot receiver may be playing his final game for the franchise, as his contract expires at the end of the season. With Davante Adams (knee) questionable and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) doubtful, Cobb may have a nice opportunity to surpass his usual range of 5-7 targets.