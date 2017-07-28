Packers' Randall Cobb: Health a focus this season
Cobb is focused on ensuring he remains healthy during the upcoming campaign, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.
Cobb missed three games last season due mostly to hamstring and ankle problems, limiting him to just 60 catches for 610 yards and four scores. Although he returned to excel in Green Bay's playoff run, Cobb knows his availability will be vital to getting back on track this season, which is the second last of his current contract with the Packers. Along with focusing on boosting his numbers in the passing game, Cobb is also competing for Green Bay's punt returner job, a role he excelled in during first couple seasons in the league.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Could get ball more if healthy•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Leads Green Bay receivers in loss•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Contributes 62 yards receiving in divisional-round win•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Catches three touchdown passes versus Giants•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expected to return Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...