Packers' Randall Cobb: Held in check

Cobb caught four passes for 30 yards in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.

Cobb exploded for 142 yards and a score in Week 1, but he was unable to come close to matching those numbers in the second game of the season. He presumably remains the No. 2 option at the wide receiver position for the Packers, but with Jimmy Graham and Geronimo Allison producing and Davante Adams locked in as the team's No. 1 receiver, there will be games like Sunday's -- he finished fourth on the team in receptions and yards and tied for third in targets -- where he finds himself lower on the pecking order.

More News
Our Latest Stories