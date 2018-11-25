Packers' Randall Cobb: Held out again Week 12
Cobb (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday in Minnesota, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Cobb was listed as limited on injury reports Wednesday through Friday and termed a game-time decision by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. On this latter point, Cobb ran routes and caught passes from third-string quarterback (and fellow inactive) Tim Boyle during his pregame warmup, according to Jason Wilde of ESPN.com. Cobb clearly didn't make enough of an impression on the training staff to gain clearance to play, leaving his next chance to take the field Sunday, Dec. 2, versus the Cardinals. In the meantime, Equanimeous St. Brown will continue to slot into three-wide alignments with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
