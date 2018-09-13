Packers' Randall Cobb: Holding onto punt return duties
Cobb will continue serving as the Packers' top punt returner, Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire reports.
Fellow receiver Trevor Davis was in line to serve as the Packers' top return man, but he injured his hamstring prior to the season opener and landed on injured reserve, so Cobb filled in for Davis in Week 1, and will continue doing so for the time being. This won't affect Cobb's fantasy value much, but it does give him a slight boost in leagues that count return touchdowns for the player instead of or in addition to the team defense, and/or those that score return yardage.
