Packers' Randall Cobb: Hoping for Week 6 return
Cobb (hamstring) is hoping to return to action in Week 6 against the 49ers, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
Cobb told Dales that he "really wanted to play" Sunday against the Lions, but his injury simply did not allow him to. Cobb did not practice at all leading up to the Lions game, so he will likely have to get in some work on the practice field in order to return to action in Week 6. Those with Cobb on their fantasy squads will be hoping for a final decision on his availability prior to game day, as the Packers and 49ers will not take the field until Monday night.
