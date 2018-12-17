Packers' Randall Cobb: In concussion protocol
Cobb has entered the concussion protocol, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Cobb was on the receiving end of a hit from safety Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-17 loss in Chicago and wasn't targeted the rest of the game. Finishing with three receptions (on seven targets) for 30 yards, Cobb now seems to be in danger of missing more time as he navigates through the NFL's protocol for head injuries. If he doesn't gain clearance from an independent neurologist before season's end, he'll yield the No. 2 wide receiver position behind Davante Adams to Equanimeous St. Brown. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow and J'Mon Moore also would be in line for more snaps.
