Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to play Sunday
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Cobb (hamstring) is "on course to play" in Sunday's game against the Rams.
Cobb was limited in Wednesday's practice, but head coach Mike McCarthy appears to have liked what he saw out of the wideout in the session. Cobb still has some work to do before he is fully cleared, McCarthy has very little doubt surrounding the status of he and fellow wideout Geronimo Allison (hamstring). Expect Cobb's status for this weekend to be confirmed in the next day or two.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains limited at practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Officially inactive Monday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Reportedly inactive Monday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expected to sit out Monday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Game-time decision Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...