Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to play Sunday

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Cobb (hamstring) is "on course to play" in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Cobb was limited in Wednesday's practice, but head coach Mike McCarthy appears to have liked what he saw out of the wideout in the session. Cobb still has some work to do before he is fully cleared, McCarthy has very little doubt surrounding the status of he and fellow wideout Geronimo Allison (hamstring). Expect Cobb's status for this weekend to be confirmed in the next day or two.