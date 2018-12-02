Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to suit up Sunday
Cobb (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is on track to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The wideout noted earlier in the week that he was confident he would be ready to return from a three-game absence Sunday and the Packers apparently agree with Cobb's assessment. Because the hamstring injury has prevented Cobb from playing in six of the Packers' last eight games, it's possible his reps could be limited to some extent in his return, rendering him a shaky fantasy option. Cobb opened the season with a nine-reception, 142-yard performance against the Bears but has underwhelmed in his other four appearances, logging a combined 17 catches for just 116 yards on 28 targets.
