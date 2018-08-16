Packers' Randall Cobb: In uniform Thursday

Cobb (ankle) is suited up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb got a delayed start to training camp due to his recovery from surgery in mid-June to remove cartilage from his right ankle. He subsequently missed the Packers' preseason opener, but he may have increased his practice reps enough in the intervening week to join Aaron Rodgers for his (likely) sole series Thursday.