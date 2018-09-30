Packers' Randall Cobb: Inactive against Buffalo

Cobb (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb was a limited participant in practice Thursday and a non-participant Friday. Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the leading candidates to take on extra snaps with Cobb out.

