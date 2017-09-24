Packers' Randall Cobb: Inactive Sunday

Cobb (chest) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb's listing among the Packers' inactives is no surprise with no practice reps in advance of the contest. Aaron Rodgers will still have Jordy Nelson (quadriceps), Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Martellus Bennett at his disposal, so the Packers can afford to give Cobb as much time as he needs in his recovery.