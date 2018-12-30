Packers' Randall Cobb: Inefficient during loss to Detroit
Cobb caught one pass (on five targets), collecting 27 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-0 loss to Detroit.
Outside of a Week 1 outburst against the Bears in which he mustered 142 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, Cobb's 2018 campaign was largely underwhelming. In what was his eighth pro campaign, the veteran wideout was besieged by injuries (hamstring, concussion) as he stumbled to his lowest outputs in receptions (38), receiving yards (383) and touchdowns (two) since his rookie season. With his contract expiring over the offseason and his availability on the field having been inconsistent of late, it remains to be seen if Cobb will continue to play for the franchise that drafted him 64th overall in the 2011 Draft.
