Packers' Randall Cobb: Injures shoulder Sunday

Cobb (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Packers' receiving corps took a beating Sunday, as Cobb's teammate, Jordy Nelson, had previously exited the game with a quad issue. The severity of either's injury isn't certain, but more information should be made available in the following days.

