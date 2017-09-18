Packers' Randall Cobb: Injures shoulder Sunday
Cobb (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.
The Packers' receiving corps took a beating Sunday, as Cobb's teammate, Jordy Nelson, had previously exited the game with a quad issue. The severity of either's injury isn't certain, but more information should be made available in the following days.
