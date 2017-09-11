Packers' Randall Cobb: Leads team in targets

Cobb caught nine of 13 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Seahawks

Cobb had three catches on the opening drive and ended up leading the Packers in receptions, targets and receiving yards. There was some speculation his snap count could take a hit due to the Packers' improved depth at tight end, but Cobb ended up playing 63 of 82 offensive snaps (77 percent), while No. 2 tight end Lance Kendricks only logged 21, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports. Cobb did get a bit less playing time than top outside receivers Jordy Nelson (74 snaps) and Davante Adams (67). The Packers head to Atlanta in Week 2 for a rematch of the NFC championship game.