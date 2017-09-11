Packers' Randall Cobb: Leads team in targets
Cobb caught nine of 13 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Seahawks
Cobb had three catches on the opening drive and ended up leading the Packers in receptions, targets and receiving yards. There was some speculation his snap count could take a hit due to the Packers' improved depth at tight end, but Cobb ended up playing 63 of 82 offensive snaps (77 percent), while No. 2 tight end Lance Kendricks only logged 21, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports. Cobb did get a bit less playing time than top outside receivers Jordy Nelson (74 snaps) and Davante Adams (67). The Packers head to Atlanta in Week 2 for a rematch of the NFC championship game.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as starter•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Pair of catches on opening drive•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: One catch in exhibition opener•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Focusing on health this season•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Could get ball more if healthy•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Leads Green Bay receivers in loss•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...