Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely game-time decision

Cobb (chest) will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bengals, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Cobb was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday, and McCarthy indicated he might not get in any work Friday either. However, it appears he will still have a chance to play in Week 3 if he is feeling good enough to take the field Sunday morning.

