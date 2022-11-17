The Packers plan to activate Cobb (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Even though Cobb wasn't cleared to resume practicing until Tuesday, the Packers appear comfortable enough with what they saw from the veteran slot man is his workouts the past two days to clear him for his first game action since he suffered a right high-ankle sprain Week 6. Because he's missed the past month and only recently resumed practicing, Cobb could be eased back into the mix with a lighter snap count than usual, even while Green Bay remains without one if its top receivers in Romeo Doubs (ankle). In his six outings on the season, Cobb has recorded 18 receptions for 257 yards and zero touchdowns on 26 targets.