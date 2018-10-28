Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely to play in Week 8

Cobb (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report backs up coach Mike McCarthy's comments a few days ago suggesting that Cobb would return to the fold after missing the Packers' last three games with the hamstring issue. Cobb validated optimism about his health by practicing in full capacity Friday, so he should reclaim a starting role in the slot if he incurs no setbacks leading up to game time. The imminent returns of Cobb and Geronimo Allison from injury means that rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) will both likely see reduced roles after playing heavy snaps of late.