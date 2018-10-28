Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely to play in Week 8
Cobb (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport's report backs up coach Mike McCarthy's comments a few days ago suggesting that Cobb would return to the fold after missing the Packers' last three games with the hamstring issue. Cobb validated optimism about his health by practicing in full capacity Friday, so he should reclaim a starting role in the slot if he incurs no setbacks leading up to game time. The imminent returns of Cobb and Geronimo Allison from injury means that rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) will both likely see reduced roles after playing heavy snaps of late.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable after full practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains limited at practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Officially inactive Monday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Reportedly inactive Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...