Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely to play Week 9
Cobb (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite returning from a three-game absence to play 24 offensive snaps in the Week 8 loss to the Rams, Cobb's practice reps were limited Wednesday and Thursday while he continued to manage the hamstring injury. He was able to put in a full practice Friday, however, which will likely be enough for the Packers to clear him to play. Green Bay has since ruled Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) out for Week 9, so Cobb should see an increased workload in three-wideout sets along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and potentially Equanimeous St. Brown.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Logs full practice but still questionable•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Puts in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Snags four passes in return•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Playing first game since Week 3•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely to play in Week 8•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable after full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...