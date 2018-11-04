Packers' Randall Cobb: Likely to play Week 9

Cobb (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite returning from a three-game absence to play 24 offensive snaps in the Week 8 loss to the Rams, Cobb's practice reps were limited Wednesday and Thursday while he continued to manage the hamstring injury. He was able to put in a full practice Friday, however, which will likely be enough for the Packers to clear him to play. Green Bay has since ruled Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) out for Week 9, so Cobb should see an increased workload in three-wideout sets along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and potentially Equanimeous St. Brown.

