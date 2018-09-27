Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited by hamstring Thursday

Cobb was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb is making his first appearance on the injury report this season, but his ability to take part in individual drills indicates he's dealing with a minor concern. Still, his status will be one to monitor as the Packers prepare for Sunday's game against the Bills, who have given up 256.7 passing yards per game to date in 2018.

