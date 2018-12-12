Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited in practice Wednesday
Cobb (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
This is merely par for the course for Cobb, who has been managing a hamstring injury since the latter days of September. The veteran wide receiver is coming off one of his most productive outings of the season -- 5-43-1 on six targets this past Sunday versus the Falcons -- but his prospects diminish with the Bears' staunch defense on the horizon this weekend.
